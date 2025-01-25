BJP Promises Progress and Property Rights in Delhi Elections

In a significant move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has introduced its unique 'Sankalp Patra', aiming to fulfill its promises and distinguish itself from the conventional manifestos of other political parties.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj expressed confidence in the party's commitment to providing freehold ownership to those living in unauthorized colonies, previously restricted under annual leases. She assured that these residents will soon gain construction rights, challenging the status quo maintained by previous administrations.

Critically addressing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Swaraj accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of spreading falsehoods. In support, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra reiterated the pledge for planned development in Delhi, emphasizing the reopening of 13,000 sealed shops and granting ownership to unauthorized colony occupants.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah further solidified these promises during the launch of the manifesto's third segment, highlighting initiatives like providing ownership rights to 1,700 unauthorized colonies and setting up a judicial body to facilitate shop reopenings, thus marking a bold promise of reform and order in the capital.

