India Charts New Path in Justice: Amit Shah at Forensic Science Summit 2025

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, addressed the prestigious All India Forensic Science Summit 2025 in New Delhi today, organized by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU). As the Chief Guest, Shri Shah spoke on the theme, "Role of Forensic Science in Effective Implementation of New Criminal Laws and Combating Terrorism." The summit saw participation from top dignitaries including Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Attorney General Shri R. Venkataramani, Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of the Bar Council of India Shri Manan Kumar Mishra, Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, and NFSU Vice Chancellor Dr. J. M. Vyas.

Tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution

Shri Amit Shah began by paying homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his foundational role in drafting the Indian Constitution. He praised Ambedkar’s foresight in designing a Constitution that not only addressed contemporary needs but was also adaptable for the future. Highlighting its protective structure for every citizen's life, property, and dignity, Shah noted that forensic science is now becoming an indispensable part of strengthening this protective legal framework.

A People-Centric, Tech-Driven Justice System

Shri Shah emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country’s criminal justice system is undergoing a transformation to become more scientific, efficient, and citizen-focused. The introduction of three landmark legislations—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—was a critical step in updating colonial-era laws with a modern, Indian perspective.

“These laws have been made by Indians, for Indians, with the sole objective of ensuring justice and safeguarding the rights of citizens,” said Shah, calling this the "most significant legal reform of the 21st century."

Reviving Ancient Wisdom, Embracing Modern Tools

The Home Minister pointed out that forensic science is not new to India. Its roots are found in ancient texts like the Charak Samhita, Sushruta Samhita, and Kautilya's Arthashastra, which discussed subjects like toxicology, body language, and criminal identification. Today, these age-old concepts are being revived with modern techniques to deal with borderless crimes facilitated by advanced communication and technology.

He stated that forensic science is the backbone of timely justice and increased conviction rates, especially in an era where criminals are no longer confined by geographic boundaries.

National Forensic Sciences University: A Global Beacon

Shri Shah expressed pride in the evolution of Gujarat Forensic Sciences University—planted as a seed in 2009 by then CM Narendra Modi—into the globally unique National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), established in 2020. The university, he said, is leading India's forensic revolution by:

Offering degree, diploma, PhD, and research programs

Developing indigenous forensic technologies and toolkits

Supporting law enforcement with cutting-edge innovation

Equipping 7 campuses across the country (with 9 more in the pipeline and 10 more proposed)

"Every state will soon have a specialized NFSU campus, each excelling in a unique forensic discipline," said Shah, adding that 36,000 trained forensic professionals will graduate annually, revolutionizing India’s investigative capacity.

Strengthening Justice Through Technology

The new criminal laws formally recognize e-documents, e-summons, and mandate forensic investigation for all crimes punishable with more than seven years of imprisonment. Shri Shah revealed that India’s conviction rate currently stands at 54%, but with these reforms, the goal is to achieve the highest conviction rate in the world within the next decade.

He noted that in recent cases, including a rape case resolved in 23 days and a triple murder solved in 100 days, technical evidence played a decisive role, demonstrating the power of forensic science.

Digital Transformation and Data Integration

Shri Shah highlighted major technological advancements already underway:

100% computerization of police stations through CCTNS

14.19 crore FIRs and related documents available online

22,000 courts with e-court capabilities

2.19 crore prisoner records via e-prison

1.93 crore cases documented under e-prosecution

39 lakh forensic evidences accessible online via e-forensics

1.53 crore fingerprints in NAFIS, now linked to every police station

A national human trafficking offender database

These datasets, he said, will soon be consolidated and enhanced with Artificial Intelligence, helping investigative agencies devise better crime-prevention strategies.

Public-Private Collaboration and Global Expansion

In a major policy shift, the Ministry of Home Affairs is working to allow private forensic labs to collaborate with government labs to ease sample analysis load. NFSU is expanding its expertise into niche areas such as drone forensics, smart city forensics, marine forensics, and corporate forensics. Over 240 international students are currently studying at NFSU, underlining its growing global footprint.

Rehabilitation Through Science

In a progressive approach, Shri Shah suggested classifying offenders into habitual criminals, circumstantial offenders, and those driven by necessity. He emphasized psychological counseling and scientific rehabilitation in prisons to encourage responsible citizenship. He also mentioned the creation of a Modus Operandi Bureau, which will map criminal behavior patterns to aid in crime prevention.

A Vision for a Crime-Free India

Calling for a deep partnership between NFSU and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shri Shah envisioned a future where scientific solutions drive policy and policing. He concluded by recognizing young innovators and Hindi language champions at the summit, celebrating their contributions to digital innovation and linguistic heritage.

With bold reforms, ancient wisdom, and a digital-first approach, India is positioning itself at the forefront of forensic science and criminal justice reform—committed to delivering timely, transparent, and tech-driven justice for all.