Pete Hegseth Confirmed as U.S. Defense Secretary Despite Controversy

Pete Hegseth narrowly secured enough votes on Friday to become the next U.S. defense secretary. This marks a significant victory for President Donald Trump, who faced fierce opposition from Democrats and some Republicans over his controversial nominee. The confirmation came after a 50-50 vote in the Senate, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie.

Hegseth was subsequently sworn in, signaling major changes to come in the Pentagon. However, his leadership will be under tight scrutiny following a bruising confirmation process that questioned his qualifications, temperament, and views. His experience has been criticized, as noted by the Senate's top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee.

Hegseth has pledged to restore the "warrior ethos" and work with international allies to deter threats. Despite past controversial remarks and opposition to women in combat, Hegseth promises to address key military issues and navigate the complex responsibilities of his new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)