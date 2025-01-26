Trump's Tip Tax Pledge Draws Cheers and Concerns

President Donald Trump capped his first week back in office with a rally in Las Vegas, focusing on his proposal to eliminate taxes on tips, fulfilling a campaign promise aimed at the gambling and hospitality sectors.

Addressing supporters at the Circa Resort and Casino, Trump said, "America's decline is over," and highlighted a reversal of policies set by Democratic predecessor Joe Biden. The elimination of taxes on tips is part of his broader tax-cut agenda, which also proposes extending previous tax cuts and eliminating taxes on overtime and Social Security benefits.

The proposal, mirrored by his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, aims to ease financial burdens on workers in Nevada's service-dependent economy. However, the initiatives are scrutinized due to potential increases in national debt, with critics citing the $7.5 trillion projected impact over the next decade.

