Left Menu

VP Dhankhar's Call for a Developed India by 2047

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged citizens to work diligently towards the vision of a developed India by 2047. Celebrating the 76th Republic Day, he emphasized nurturing India's core values, including social harmony and environmental protection, while encouraging the youth to lead this transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:20 IST
VP Dhankhar's Call for a Developed India by 2047
Republic Day
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a call to action, urging citizens to work towards transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

He stressed the importance of nurturing India's civilisational ethos, such as social harmony, family values, and environmental protection.

Emphasizing the 'Swadeshi' spirit and civic duties, Dhankhar encouraged the youth to lead this optimistic journey of hope and possibility.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025