VP Dhankhar's Call for a Developed India by 2047

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a call to action, urging citizens to work towards transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

He stressed the importance of nurturing India's civilisational ethos, such as social harmony, family values, and environmental protection.

Emphasizing the 'Swadeshi' spirit and civic duties, Dhankhar encouraged the youth to lead this optimistic journey of hope and possibility.