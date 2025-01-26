Left Menu

Leaders Extend Republic Day Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended Republic Day greetings, emphasizing ideals of truth, peace, and unity. Governor Nazeer highlighted the importance of re-dedication to national ideals, while Naidu urged working towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and Swarnandhra Vision 2047, celebrating India's unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:40 IST
Leaders Extend Republic Day Greetings
  • Country:
  • India

On Republic Day, Andhra Pradesh leaders, including Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, extended their greetings to the public. The Governor hoisted the national flag at Vijayawada.

In his message, Governor Nazeer emphasized that Republic Day is a time for re-dedication to the values of truth, non-violence, and peace. He reminded citizens to remember the ideals the nation stands for.

Chief Minister Naidu echoed these sentiments, urging people to strive for goals like Viksit Bharat 2047 and Swarnandhra Vision 2047. YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also encouraged citizens to celebrate India's unity in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025