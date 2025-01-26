Leaders Extend Republic Day Greetings

On Republic Day, Andhra Pradesh leaders, including Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, extended their greetings to the public. The Governor hoisted the national flag at Vijayawada.

In his message, Governor Nazeer emphasized that Republic Day is a time for re-dedication to the values of truth, non-violence, and peace. He reminded citizens to remember the ideals the nation stands for.

Chief Minister Naidu echoed these sentiments, urging people to strive for goals like Viksit Bharat 2047 and Swarnandhra Vision 2047. YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also encouraged citizens to celebrate India's unity in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)