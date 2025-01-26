Capital Contest: Ideology Clash in Delhi Assembly Polls
Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the Delhi Assembly elections as a decisive ideological contest between AAP and BJP. He criticized BJP's financial policies favoring wealthy industrialists, contrasting them with AAP's focus on public welfare. Kejriwal warned voters about potential cessation of welfare schemes if BJP comes to power in Delhi.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), declared the Delhi Assembly elections as pivotal not only for the city but for the entire nation. According to Kejriwal, the contest is between two opposing ideologies—AAP's welfare-centric approach versus BJP's preference for benefiting affluent individuals.
Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal criticized the financial direction of the BJP, accusing it of using taxpayer money to erase loans worth thousands of crores for select associates. In contrast, he highlighted AAP's commitment to providing free electricity, education, healthcare, and transport, prioritizing the common citizen.
With elections approaching on February 5, Kejriwal admonished voters that a BJP victory could halt Delhi's welfare schemes. He challenged the idea of labeling welfare as 'freebies,' calling out the BJP for similar practices benefitting big business. The AAP is vying for a third term while the BJP seeks to reclaim control in the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital Exhibition on Public Welfare Inaugurated in Prayagraj: Showcasing a Decade of India’s Achievements
Delhi polls to decide if govt money will be spent on public welfare or on those close to power: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal model for spending govt money on public welfare, BJP's for waiving huge debts of friends: AAP chief.