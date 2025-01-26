Left Menu

Capital Contest: Ideology Clash in Delhi Assembly Polls

Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the Delhi Assembly elections as a decisive ideological contest between AAP and BJP. He criticized BJP's financial policies favoring wealthy industrialists, contrasting them with AAP's focus on public welfare. Kejriwal warned voters about potential cessation of welfare schemes if BJP comes to power in Delhi.

Updated: 26-01-2025 14:39 IST
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), declared the Delhi Assembly elections as pivotal not only for the city but for the entire nation. According to Kejriwal, the contest is between two opposing ideologies—AAP's welfare-centric approach versus BJP's preference for benefiting affluent individuals.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal criticized the financial direction of the BJP, accusing it of using taxpayer money to erase loans worth thousands of crores for select associates. In contrast, he highlighted AAP's commitment to providing free electricity, education, healthcare, and transport, prioritizing the common citizen.

With elections approaching on February 5, Kejriwal admonished voters that a BJP victory could halt Delhi's welfare schemes. He challenged the idea of labeling welfare as 'freebies,' calling out the BJP for similar practices benefitting big business. The AAP is vying for a third term while the BJP seeks to reclaim control in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

