Tragic Knife Attack Fuels Migration Debate in Germany

In Aschaffenburg, Bavaria, government officials and local residents gathered for a solemn Mass on Sunday, commemorating a tragic knife attack that claimed the lives of a young child and a man.

The ceremony took place at the collegiate church, momentarily paused as the city's bells tolled at 11:45 a.m., the exact time of the attack. Bavarian dignitaries and a Muslim leader offered words of solace to attendees, including German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, amid a nation grappling with grief and disbelief.

With Germany's national election looming on February 23, the incident has become a controversial topic, highlighting migration policies as a key campaign issue. The attack involved a 2-year-old Moroccan boy and a 41-year-old German man who attempted to shield a group of kindergarten children. The suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Afghan former asylum-seeker, had received psychiatric care, and officials have stated there is no evidence of extremist motivations.

