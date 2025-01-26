Kejriwal Challenges BJP With AAP's Welfare Model Ahead of Delhi Elections

In a sharp critique, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of a governance model that favors billionaires, claiming that public money is loaned to them and subsequently forgiven after a few years. Kejriwal contrasted this with what he termed as the AAP's welfare model, offering free electricity and water to the poor, promising a superior quality of life.

Kejriwal warned that if the BJP comes to power, services provided in Delhi under the AAP's governance could be dismantled, aligning this with the BJP's priorities. His statements came during a recent press conference as the Delhi Assembly elections loom.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Kejriwal's integrity at a public rally, accusing him of breaking promises made during Anna Hazare's movement and as chief minister. As election day on February 5 approaches, tensions rise in the triangular contest between BJP, AAP, and Congress, each party eager to influence Delhi's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)