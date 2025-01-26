Left Menu

Kejriwal Challenges BJP With AAP's Welfare Model Ahead of Delhi Elections

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP governance model for allegedly favoring billionaires by waiving loans. He contrasted this with AAP's welfare approach, highlighting services like free electricity and water. The political climate intensifies as election dates approach, with BJP countering AAP's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:00 IST
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp critique, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of a governance model that favors billionaires, claiming that public money is loaned to them and subsequently forgiven after a few years. Kejriwal contrasted this with what he termed as the AAP's welfare model, offering free electricity and water to the poor, promising a superior quality of life.

Kejriwal warned that if the BJP comes to power, services provided in Delhi under the AAP's governance could be dismantled, aligning this with the BJP's priorities. His statements came during a recent press conference as the Delhi Assembly elections loom.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Kejriwal's integrity at a public rally, accusing him of breaking promises made during Anna Hazare's movement and as chief minister. As election day on February 5 approaches, tensions rise in the triangular contest between BJP, AAP, and Congress, each party eager to influence Delhi's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

