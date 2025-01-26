Left Menu

Iraq's Diplomatic Path: Balancing Neighborly Ties

Iraq seeks its own diplomatic path amidst the weakening influence of Iran in the Middle East. Deputy Speaker Mandalawi emphasizes Iraq's stability and efforts to rebuild after war, while limiting the role of Iran-backed armed factions. Balancing relations between the U.S. and Iran remains intricate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:09 IST
Iraq's Diplomatic Path: Balancing Neighborly Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq is positioning itself diplomatically as Iran's influence in the Middle East wavers, according to Iraq's deputy parliament speaker. Baghdad is focusing on fostering stable relations while minimizing armed groups' power.

Speaking to Reuters, Mohsen al-Mandalawi discusses seismic regional changes, noting Iran's diminished influence in Gaza and Lebanon. Iraq, maintaining ties with Washington and Tehran, aims to preserve its tenuous stability and attract foreign investment.

Aligning more with Arab states, Iraq underscores its distinct geographical and historical connections. Mandalawi stresses the necessity of limiting armed groups, hinting at a potential, albeit gradual, shift towards prioritizing political and economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025