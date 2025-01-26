Iraq's Diplomatic Path: Balancing Neighborly Ties
Iraq seeks its own diplomatic path amidst the weakening influence of Iran in the Middle East. Deputy Speaker Mandalawi emphasizes Iraq's stability and efforts to rebuild after war, while limiting the role of Iran-backed armed factions. Balancing relations between the U.S. and Iran remains intricate.
Iraq is positioning itself diplomatically as Iran's influence in the Middle East wavers, according to Iraq's deputy parliament speaker. Baghdad is focusing on fostering stable relations while minimizing armed groups' power.
Speaking to Reuters, Mohsen al-Mandalawi discusses seismic regional changes, noting Iran's diminished influence in Gaza and Lebanon. Iraq, maintaining ties with Washington and Tehran, aims to preserve its tenuous stability and attract foreign investment.
Aligning more with Arab states, Iraq underscores its distinct geographical and historical connections. Mandalawi stresses the necessity of limiting armed groups, hinting at a potential, albeit gradual, shift towards prioritizing political and economic interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Iran
- diplomacy
- Middle East
- stability
- armed groups
- Washington
- Tehran
- Mandalawi
- foreign investment
ALSO READ
U.S. Sanctions Threaten Russian Energy Sector Stability
Jammu and Kashmir Government Enforces Strict Austerity Measures for Financial Stability
Border Tensions and Resilience: Army Chief's Outlook on Regional Stability
Syria’s Central Bank Seeks Revival: New Governor Aims for Independence and Stability
The Return of Trump's Washington Power Hub: A New Era for Political Networking