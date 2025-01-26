Iraq's Diplomatic Path: Balancing Neighborly Ties

Iraq is positioning itself diplomatically as Iran's influence in the Middle East wavers, according to Iraq's deputy parliament speaker. Baghdad is focusing on fostering stable relations while minimizing armed groups' power.

Speaking to Reuters, Mohsen al-Mandalawi discusses seismic regional changes, noting Iran's diminished influence in Gaza and Lebanon. Iraq, maintaining ties with Washington and Tehran, aims to preserve its tenuous stability and attract foreign investment.

Aligning more with Arab states, Iraq underscores its distinct geographical and historical connections. Mandalawi stresses the necessity of limiting armed groups, hinting at a potential, albeit gradual, shift towards prioritizing political and economic interests.

