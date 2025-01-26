Left Menu

Smriti Irani Calls for Change in Delhi Elections

BJP leader Smriti Irani addressed a rally in Okhla, urging votes for Manish Chaudhary in the upcoming elections. Criticizing AAP for failing key promises, she highlighted BJP's plans, promising grants and support for women and families. She underscored BJP's commitment to fulfilling promises for Delhi's better future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Smriti Irani made a fervent appeal to voters at a public meeting in Okhla, advocating for Manish Chaudhary ahead of the February 5 elections.

Addressing a sizable audience, Irani urged citizens to choose the 'lotus' symbol on their ballots, promising that the BJP will deliver where AAP has not.

She criticized the AAP government for unfulfilled promises regarding key services like water and healthcare, while outlining BJP's welfare measures, including financial aid for women, to ensure a bright future for Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

