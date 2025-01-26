Smriti Irani Calls for Change in Delhi Elections
BJP leader Smriti Irani addressed a rally in Okhla, urging votes for Manish Chaudhary in the upcoming elections. Criticizing AAP for failing key promises, she highlighted BJP's plans, promising grants and support for women and families. She underscored BJP's commitment to fulfilling promises for Delhi's better future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Smriti Irani made a fervent appeal to voters at a public meeting in Okhla, advocating for Manish Chaudhary ahead of the February 5 elections.
Addressing a sizable audience, Irani urged citizens to choose the 'lotus' symbol on their ballots, promising that the BJP will deliver where AAP has not.
She criticized the AAP government for unfulfilled promises regarding key services like water and healthcare, while outlining BJP's welfare measures, including financial aid for women, to ensure a bright future for Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Smriti Irani
- BJP
- elections
- Delhi
- AAP
- promises
- voters
- Manish Chaudhary
- welfare
- Okhla
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic End for AAP Leader in Ludhiana's Accidental Firing Incident
Amit Shah's Scathing Critique: AAP's 'Costly Lavishness' vs. BJP's 'Manifesto of Relief'
Tragic Loss: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi's Sudden Demise
Gopal Rai Highlights Decade of Progress in Babarpur Under AAP Rule
Tragic Loss: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi's Sudden Demise