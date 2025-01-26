Smriti Irani Calls for Change in Delhi Elections

BJP leader Smriti Irani made a fervent appeal to voters at a public meeting in Okhla, advocating for Manish Chaudhary ahead of the February 5 elections.

Addressing a sizable audience, Irani urged citizens to choose the 'lotus' symbol on their ballots, promising that the BJP will deliver where AAP has not.

She criticized the AAP government for unfulfilled promises regarding key services like water and healthcare, while outlining BJP's welfare measures, including financial aid for women, to ensure a bright future for Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)