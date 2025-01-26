Left Menu

Showdown in Delhi: BJP vs AAP for Assembly Power

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi forecasts a political struggle against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi elections, alleging mismanagement of funds for Yamuna river cleanup. Kejriwal criticizes BJP governance, promoting AAP's welfare model. With voting imminent, the AAP aims for a third term while BJP strategizes a comeback.

Updated: 26-01-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:45 IST
BJP leader Shazia Ilmi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi has vocalized a strong prediction for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, stating that residents will oust Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. In her conversation with ANI, Ilmi emphasized that the election is pivotal for halting perceived urban decay, encouraging citizens to supplant Kejriwal and facilitate a BJP resurgence.

Ilmi extended her critique over the alleged environmental oversight of the Yamuna river's pollution under Kejriwal's governance, interrogating the allocation of Rs 8000 crore reserved for its purification. The absence of transparency in fund utilization was a focal point of her criticism.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal counterattacked, discrediting the BJP's governance model for allegedly directing public funds to affluent industrialists under loan arrangements later nullified. He contrasted this with AAP's welfare-centric strategy, emphasizing free utilities and improved public services.

During a press conference, Kejriwal cautioned that a BJP-led administration could halt essential public services, aligning with their distinct economic model. As the AAP hunts for a third consecutive victory, BJP aims to reclaim prominence in the upcoming elections.

The electoral contest, involving 699 candidates vying for 70 legislative seats, will conclude with vote counting on February 8. The Congress party, which historically ruled Delhi for fifteen years, struggles to regain ground after disappointing outcomes in previous elections, while the AAP has dominated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

