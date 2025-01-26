Turmoil in Gaza: Ceasefire Breach and Palestinian Desperation
Tensions rise as Palestinians stranded in Gaza await home return despite Israel's blockade following ceasefire accusations against Hamas. Mediators work to resolve disputes over hostages' lists while Trump's controversial comments draw criticism. Amid talks, Israeli warnings and Palestinian defiance escalate the situation further.
In a volatile Northern Gaza, tens of thousands of Palestinians faced a standstill on Sunday. Held back by a blockade, they expressed their frustration as Israel accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire agreement, leading to closed crossing points.
The halt came just a day after another exchange of hostages between Hamas and Israel, highlighting the ongoing tension in the Gaza conflict. A U.S. envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to arrive on Wednesday to oversee the ceasefire amidst strained relations.
Meanwhile, Palestinians, keen to return despite uncertainties about their homes' conditions, face hardships on the road. The situation prompts mediators to engage in intensive talks, seeking solutions as the risk of escalating conflict looms larger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
