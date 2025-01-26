Turmoil in Gaza: Ceasefire Breach and Palestinian Desperation

In a volatile Northern Gaza, tens of thousands of Palestinians faced a standstill on Sunday. Held back by a blockade, they expressed their frustration as Israel accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire agreement, leading to closed crossing points.

The halt came just a day after another exchange of hostages between Hamas and Israel, highlighting the ongoing tension in the Gaza conflict. A U.S. envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to arrive on Wednesday to oversee the ceasefire amidst strained relations.

Meanwhile, Palestinians, keen to return despite uncertainties about their homes' conditions, face hardships on the road. The situation prompts mediators to engage in intensive talks, seeking solutions as the risk of escalating conflict looms larger.

