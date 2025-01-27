Left Menu

Trump's Stand on Deportation: Colombia in the Spotlight

U.S. President Donald Trump is citing Colombia as a cautionary example for nations refusing deportation flights. Following Colombia's rejection of U.S. military aircraft carrying deportees, Trump announced potential tariffs and sanctions as part of his administration's stricter immigration policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 27-01-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 03:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has spotlighted Colombia as a cautionary tale for countries hesitant to accept deportation flights from the United States. A White House insider confirmed the development to Reuters on Sunday.

The warning follows Colombia's decision to turn away two U.S. military aircraft carrying individuals marked for deportation. In response, Trump declared he would consider employing broad retaliatory actions, including tariffs and sanctions, marking the latest move in his administration's toughened immigration stance.

According to the White House source, these measures underscore the U.S. position that nations are obligated to accept deportation flights. "The United States is simply sending back the criminals that Colombia sent to the United States," they noted, indicating the firmness of the U.S. approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

