Rebel Alliance Claims Control of Goma Amidst Tension

In a bold move, the leader of a rebel alliance, which includes the M23 group, announced that they have taken control of the strategic city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This revelation comes with a stern warning to government troops to surrender by 03:00 local time (0100 GMT).

The occupation of Goma, a critical hub, signals a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in the region. The rebel groups' strategic maneuvers have heightened tensions and put the Congolese government on edge.

This development marks a pivotal moment as the deadline looms, potentially shaping the future dynamics between the rebel forces and the Congolese government troops.

