Rebel Alliance Claims Control of Goma Amidst Tension

In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the rebel alliance, including the M23 group, declared they have seized Goma. The alliance leader issued an ultimatum for Congo's government troops, stating they must surrender by 03:00 local time. This escalation intensifies the region's ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 27-01-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 04:03 IST
In a bold move, the leader of a rebel alliance, which includes the M23 group, announced that they have taken control of the strategic city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This revelation comes with a stern warning to government troops to surrender by 03:00 local time (0100 GMT).

The occupation of Goma, a critical hub, signals a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in the region. The rebel groups' strategic maneuvers have heightened tensions and put the Congolese government on edge.

This development marks a pivotal moment as the deadline looms, potentially shaping the future dynamics between the rebel forces and the Congolese government troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

