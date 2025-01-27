Left Menu

White House Secures Agreement with Colombia Amid Tariff Threat

The White House announced an agreement with Colombia to accept deported migrants without restrictions. This comes after President Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions. Colombia has consented to all terms, preventing the implementation of tariffs and sanctions, while visa restrictions remain until deportation begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 27-01-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 09:07 IST
White House Secures Agreement with Colombia Amid Tariff Threat
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Colombia

The White House declared a victory in negotiations with Colombia over the acceptance of deported migrants from the United States recently. This development followed a warning from President Donald Trump of potential tariffs and other sanctions against the long-term US ally.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced late Sunday that Colombia's government has agreed to all of Trump's terms, which include the unrestricted return of illegal aliens from Colombia via US military aircraft. This agreement prevents the enactment of a proposed 25% tariff on Colombian goods, which could have risen to 50% within a week.

Leavitt mentioned that while tariffs are on hold, visa restrictions on Colombian officials and enhanced customs inspections will remain until the first group of deportees is returned. The Colombian government's response was not immediately available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025