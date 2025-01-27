White House Secures Agreement with Colombia Amid Tariff Threat

The White House declared a victory in negotiations with Colombia over the acceptance of deported migrants from the United States recently. This development followed a warning from President Donald Trump of potential tariffs and other sanctions against the long-term US ally.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced late Sunday that Colombia's government has agreed to all of Trump's terms, which include the unrestricted return of illegal aliens from Colombia via US military aircraft. This agreement prevents the enactment of a proposed 25% tariff on Colombian goods, which could have risen to 50% within a week.

Leavitt mentioned that while tariffs are on hold, visa restrictions on Colombian officials and enhanced customs inspections will remain until the first group of deportees is returned. The Colombian government's response was not immediately available.

