Owaisi Condemns Demolition Drive in Dwarka

In a forceful reaction, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the demolition drive in Dwarka, Gujarat, labeling it a targeted assault on Muslim places of worship and cemeteries. Through a post on X, Owaisi emphasized that the affected sites, including dargahs and burial grounds, were officially acknowledged within government records. He asserted that these demolitions occurred in defiance of Supreme Court orders.

Owaisi expressed his fury, stating, "The demolitions in Dwarka were targeted against Muslims, their places of worship, and qabrasthans, openly flouting Supreme Court directives. Those sites had government recognition, and the government never contested their status. The demolitions breached principles of natural justice, making them highly reprehensible. This only underscores why the Modi government aims to modify the Waqf Bill, undermining protections surrounding Waqf." Reports indicate that numerous encroachments were cleared across Devbhoomi Dwarka district from January 18 to 25, affecting three religious sites.

The Gujarat High Court is set to deliberate on a petition filed by the Waqf Board on February 4, addressing the extensive demolition drive spanning several days. Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to X to hail the operations, asserting, "DevBhoomi Dwarka! The 7 islands of Dwarka district are NOW 100% encroachment-free! A total of 36 illegal structures have been successfully removed from the seven islands. Kudos to the Administration and team for their dedication and commitment to preserving our cultural heritage!" The allegedly unlawful structures, reportedly erected over the past five to ten years, were built on islands accessible only with prior authorization from relevant authorities.

