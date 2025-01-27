Left Menu

Owaisi Condemns Demolition Drive in Dwarka

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the recent demolition in Dwarka, Gujarat, terming it a deliberate attack on Muslim sites. He highlighted that the demolitions violated Supreme Court orders, targeting dargahs and cemeteries. Owaisi questioned the Modi government's intentions behind amending the Waqf Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:27 IST
Owaisi Condemns Demolition Drive in Dwarka
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful reaction, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the demolition drive in Dwarka, Gujarat, labeling it a targeted assault on Muslim places of worship and cemeteries. Through a post on X, Owaisi emphasized that the affected sites, including dargahs and burial grounds, were officially acknowledged within government records. He asserted that these demolitions occurred in defiance of Supreme Court orders.

Owaisi expressed his fury, stating, "The demolitions in Dwarka were targeted against Muslims, their places of worship, and qabrasthans, openly flouting Supreme Court directives. Those sites had government recognition, and the government never contested their status. The demolitions breached principles of natural justice, making them highly reprehensible. This only underscores why the Modi government aims to modify the Waqf Bill, undermining protections surrounding Waqf." Reports indicate that numerous encroachments were cleared across Devbhoomi Dwarka district from January 18 to 25, affecting three religious sites.

The Gujarat High Court is set to deliberate on a petition filed by the Waqf Board on February 4, addressing the extensive demolition drive spanning several days. Meanwhile, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to X to hail the operations, asserting, "DevBhoomi Dwarka! The 7 islands of Dwarka district are NOW 100% encroachment-free! A total of 36 illegal structures have been successfully removed from the seven islands. Kudos to the Administration and team for their dedication and commitment to preserving our cultural heritage!" The allegedly unlawful structures, reportedly erected over the past five to ten years, were built on islands accessible only with prior authorization from relevant authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025