Karnataka Politics: Honey Trap Allegations and Waqf Bill Controversy Explode

Karnataka's political arena heats up as Minister Satish Jarkiholi confirms a failed honey trap attempt on a state minister, urging investigation. Simultaneously, BJP MLA BY Vijayendra criticizes the Siddaramaiah-led government's resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it a move to shield land grabbers from transparency reforms proposed by the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:53 IST
Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi confirmed a thwarted honey trap attempt aimed at a state minister. Jarkiholi told ANI that while the attempt was real, it didn't succeed, and urged the need for an investigation. He highlighted that such incidents have troubled Karnataka's political landscape for over two decades, affecting parties across the spectrum including Congress, BJP, and JDS.

Encouraging transparent proceedings, Jarkiholi emphasized the necessity of filing a complaint to initiate a formal investigation. "We've advised the victim to step forward and lodge a complaint, which will pave the way for uncovering the truth," he asserted.

On a different front, BJP MLA BY Vijayendra criticized the Karnataka assembly's resolution against the central Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging the Siddaramaiah government "forcefully passed" it to shield land grabbers. Vijayendra accused Congress leaders of land grabbing, vowing that BJP will expose these issues to Karnataka's public. The amendment aims to reform Waqf property administration with measures like digitization and enhanced audits to counter longstanding issues of mismanagement and encroachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

