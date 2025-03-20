Karnataka Politics: Honey Trap Allegations and Waqf Bill Controversy Explode

In a startling revelation, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi confirmed a thwarted honey trap attempt aimed at a state minister. Jarkiholi told ANI that while the attempt was real, it didn't succeed, and urged the need for an investigation. He highlighted that such incidents have troubled Karnataka's political landscape for over two decades, affecting parties across the spectrum including Congress, BJP, and JDS.

Encouraging transparent proceedings, Jarkiholi emphasized the necessity of filing a complaint to initiate a formal investigation. "We've advised the victim to step forward and lodge a complaint, which will pave the way for uncovering the truth," he asserted.

On a different front, BJP MLA BY Vijayendra criticized the Karnataka assembly's resolution against the central Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging the Siddaramaiah government "forcefully passed" it to shield land grabbers. Vijayendra accused Congress leaders of land grabbing, vowing that BJP will expose these issues to Karnataka's public. The amendment aims to reform Waqf property administration with measures like digitization and enhanced audits to counter longstanding issues of mismanagement and encroachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)