Haryana AAP Chief Praises Kejriwal Amid Manifesto Unveil

In a bid to set a strong narrative before the release of Aam Aadmi Party's election manifesto, Sushil Gupta, Haryana AAP chief and party MP, commended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance. Gupta emphasized Kejriwal's commitment to fulfilling promises, highlighting his measures like providing free electricity, water, and enhancing the quality of schools and hospitals.

Offering free bus travel for women stands as another commendable initiative by Kejriwal, according to Gupta. He accused the BJP of attempting to replicate these offerings across states without actual implementation. AAP is gearing up to unveil its manifesto today for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

Meanwhile, Harish Khurana, BJP's Moti Nagar candidate, voices concerns over AAP's allegedly unfulfilled past promises, particularly regarding pollution and water supply issues. With Delhi elections scheduled for February 5, both parties are vying for dominance while Congress continues to grapple with its diminishing influence in the region.

