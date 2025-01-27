Left Menu

Haryana AAP Chief Praises Kejriwal Amid Manifesto Unveil

Haryana AAP leader Sushil Gupta lauded Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his governance model as AAP prepares to release its new manifesto. He accused the BJP of imitating AAP's initiatives while BJP's Harish Khurana criticized AAP for unmet promises. Delhi elections will be held on February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:23 IST
Haryana AAP Chief Praises Kejriwal Amid Manifesto Unveil
Haryana AAP chief and party MP Sushil Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to set a strong narrative before the release of Aam Aadmi Party's election manifesto, Sushil Gupta, Haryana AAP chief and party MP, commended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance. Gupta emphasized Kejriwal's commitment to fulfilling promises, highlighting his measures like providing free electricity, water, and enhancing the quality of schools and hospitals.

Offering free bus travel for women stands as another commendable initiative by Kejriwal, according to Gupta. He accused the BJP of attempting to replicate these offerings across states without actual implementation. AAP is gearing up to unveil its manifesto today for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

Meanwhile, Harish Khurana, BJP's Moti Nagar candidate, voices concerns over AAP's allegedly unfulfilled past promises, particularly regarding pollution and water supply issues. With Delhi elections scheduled for February 5, both parties are vying for dominance while Congress continues to grapple with its diminishing influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025