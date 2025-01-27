Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Vandalism of B.R. Ambedkar Statue on Republic Day

The vandalism of a Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue in Amritsar on Republic Day has sparked widespread condemnation. Punjab's Minister Harbhajan Singh confirmed an arrest, while opposition leaders criticized the AAP government for alleged negligence. The Chief Minister promised strict action against culprits, urging residents to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:48 IST
Outrage Erupts Over Vandalism of B.R. Ambedkar Statue on Republic Day
Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO (Photo: AAP Punjab/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Amritsar was vandalized on Republic Day, leading to widespread outrage and political uproar in Punjab. The incident has been condemned by various political leaders who are demanding accountability from the ruling AAP government.

Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO announced on Monday that the individual responsible for the act has been apprehended. He assured that an investigation is underway to uncover the true conspirators behind this grievous act. Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majitha, have labeled the vandalism as 'pre-planned' and a severe security lapse.

BJP's Sambit Patra also criticized the AAP government, calling for Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised strict action against those involved, emphasizing a serious approach to maintaining law and order in the state. He appealed for public calm, assuring that the government is committed to preventing such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025