Outrage Erupts Over Vandalism of B.R. Ambedkar Statue on Republic Day

A statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Amritsar was vandalized on Republic Day, leading to widespread outrage and political uproar in Punjab. The incident has been condemned by various political leaders who are demanding accountability from the ruling AAP government.

Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO announced on Monday that the individual responsible for the act has been apprehended. He assured that an investigation is underway to uncover the true conspirators behind this grievous act. Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majitha, have labeled the vandalism as 'pre-planned' and a severe security lapse.

BJP's Sambit Patra also criticized the AAP government, calling for Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has promised strict action against those involved, emphasizing a serious approach to maintaining law and order in the state. He appealed for public calm, assuring that the government is committed to preventing such incidents.

