Dip Politics: Faith or Fanfare?

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, launched a critique against BJP leaders for their media-focused holy dips in the Ganga. Speaking at the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally, Kharge questioned whether such acts could truly tackle poverty and hunger.

The comments came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dip at the Triveni Sangam, accompanied by top seers, amidst the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated separately, under extensive security.

Kharge apologized if his remarks offended anyone, emphasizing his respect for faith but targeting the exploitation of the poor under the guise of religion. He urged citizens to see beyond false promises while stressing on the real socio-economic issues plaguing the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)