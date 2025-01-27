Left Menu

Tensions High as M23 Rebels Enter Goma Once Again

Residents of Goma, in eastern Congo, cautiously witnessed the return of M23 rebels. While some citizens welcomed them out of concern, others stayed indoors due to confusion and fear of violence. The situation remains tense, with allegations of abuses by rebels and concerns over Rwanda's involvement.

  Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In the volatile city of Goma, situated in eastern Congo, residents faced uncertainty as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels entered the area for the second time in over a decade. While some residents ventured out to extend a wary welcome, others confined themselves indoors, wary of potential violence and repercussions.

The rebel group, clad in green fatigues, was met with cautious applause from some locals, an act driven more by fear than genuine support. Videos circulating on social media depicted individuals chanting friendly greetings, a stark contrast to the underlying tension as the gunfire echoed through the city.

Over the months, thousands have sought refuge in Goma, escaping the conflict between the M23 and the Congolese army. Accusations of rights abuses have marred both sides, with a lingering distrust among the population. The rebels' return rekindles old fears, underscoring the ongoing ethnic and political complexities in the region.

