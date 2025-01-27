Political Waves in Odisha: New Appointments and Controversies

Prakash Mishra, a retired IPS officer from the 1977 batch and once Odisha's DGP, has been appointed as an advisor to the state's Chief Minister. Accorded the status of a cabinet minister, Mishra's new role comes amid controversy surrounding his memoir, 'Comedy in Khakee', which alludes to an opposition politician, causing waves across the state's political landscape.

Mishra's tenure as DGP, from 2012 to 2014, saw tensions with the then BJD government. After his removal in 2014, a vigilance case was filed against him, yet the charges were later dismissed by the Orissa High Court in 2015. Mishra then joined the BJP in 2019 and contested from Cuttack, albeit unsuccessfully.

In another development, Madhusudan Padhi, a retired IAA officer, has been appointed as the new State Election Commissioner of Odisha. The 1991-batch IAS officer replaces Aditya Prasad Padhi following his retirement. This appointment has been seen as a strategic move by the state government as outlined by the panchayati raj & drinking water department's notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)