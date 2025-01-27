Left Menu

Political Waves in Odisha: New Appointments and Controversies

Retired IPS officer Prakash Mishra has been appointed as advisor to Odisha's Chief Minister with cabinet minister status, stirring political discourse. His memoir has caused a stir by hinting at an opposition politician. Meanwhile, retired IAA officer Madhusudan Padhi has become Odisha's State Election Commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:34 IST
Political Waves in Odisha: New Appointments and Controversies
  • Country:
  • India

Prakash Mishra, a retired IPS officer from the 1977 batch and once Odisha's DGP, has been appointed as an advisor to the state's Chief Minister. Accorded the status of a cabinet minister, Mishra's new role comes amid controversy surrounding his memoir, 'Comedy in Khakee', which alludes to an opposition politician, causing waves across the state's political landscape.

Mishra's tenure as DGP, from 2012 to 2014, saw tensions with the then BJD government. After his removal in 2014, a vigilance case was filed against him, yet the charges were later dismissed by the Orissa High Court in 2015. Mishra then joined the BJP in 2019 and contested from Cuttack, albeit unsuccessfully.

In another development, Madhusudan Padhi, a retired IAA officer, has been appointed as the new State Election Commissioner of Odisha. The 1991-batch IAS officer replaces Aditya Prasad Padhi following his retirement. This appointment has been seen as a strategic move by the state government as outlined by the panchayati raj & drinking water department's notification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025