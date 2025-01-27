Left Menu

Haryana's Transformative Journey Under BJP: Industrial and Social Milestones

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini marks 100 days of BJP governance, emphasizing transformative efforts. The government fulfilled 18 of 240 electoral promises, promoting industrial growth, renewable energy, and social welfare. Initiatives include industrial towns, a pharma park, and enhanced infrastructure, aiming for equitable state development.

On Monday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated 100 days since the BJP government took office, emphasizing the administration's achievements and future goals. Saini highlighted efforts to end regionalism and nepotism and pursue a path of inclusive development in the state.

Notably, the government has fulfilled 18 out of the 240 promises made in its election manifesto, aiming to boost industrial and social infrastructure. Plans include the development of new industrial towns, renewable energy projects yielding 25,000 MW, and modern wastewater treatment facilities.

The chief minister also underscored the state's vision to enhance connectivity and establish new hubs in textiles, pharmaceuticals, and defense, positioning Haryana as a pivotal player in India's goal to become a developed nation by 2047.

