Political Heat Intensifies Over Religious Dips in Ganga

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized BJP leaders for taking dips in the Ganga for media attention, sparking a heated exchange with BJP accusing him of being anti-Sanatan. BJP demanded apologies from Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Kharge clarified he had no intention to question anyone's faith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mhow | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:24 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stirred controversy by criticizing prominent BJP figures, including Amit Shah, for participating in religious dips at the Triveni Sangam. Kharge claimed these acts were more for show than genuine faith, accusing them of exploiting religion for political gain.

The BJP reacted strongly, labeling Kharge's remarks as anti-Sanatan and demanded public apologies from Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the comments hurt millions of devout followers. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called Kharge's words a mockery of Sanatan traditions.

Responding to the accusations, Kharge clarified his stance, stating he did not intend to offend any religious sentiments and apologized if his comments were misconstrued. The incident further amplified the political discourse on the intertwining of faith and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

