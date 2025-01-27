Political Heat Intensifies Over Religious Dips in Ganga

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stirred controversy by criticizing prominent BJP figures, including Amit Shah, for participating in religious dips at the Triveni Sangam. Kharge claimed these acts were more for show than genuine faith, accusing them of exploiting religion for political gain.

The BJP reacted strongly, labeling Kharge's remarks as anti-Sanatan and demanded public apologies from Congress figures Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the comments hurt millions of devout followers. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called Kharge's words a mockery of Sanatan traditions.

Responding to the accusations, Kharge clarified his stance, stating he did not intend to offend any religious sentiments and apologized if his comments were misconstrued. The incident further amplified the political discourse on the intertwining of faith and governance.

