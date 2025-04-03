In Defense of Rohit: Pollard's Faith in IPL Legend

Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard dismissed concerns about Rohit Sharma's lackluster start to the IPL 2025 season, emphasizing that the seasoned cricketer should not be judged harshly based on a few low scores. Despite scores of 0, 8, and 13 this season, Pollard believes that Rohit's legendary status remains intact.

Pollard expressed confidence that a major innings from the 37-year-old batsman is imminent, encouraging patience and noting Rohit's enjoyment of the game without pressure. He assured that fans will soon celebrate Rohit's impressive performances again, shifting focus to other cricketing stories.

Pollard also highlighted the emergence of young talents like Vignesh Puthur and Satyanarayana Raju in the squad. He stressed the importance of balancing the nurturing of new talents with the experience of senior players to ensure the continuous growth and strength of Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)