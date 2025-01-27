Left Menu

Reshaping Democracy: Modi Champions 'One Nation, One Election'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, encouraging youth participation in debates crucial for India's democratic evolution. He stresses that aligned elections could streamline governance, urging more young engagement in politics. Notably, Modi highlights the expanding role of the National Cadet Corps in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:42 IST
Reshaping Democracy: Modi Champions 'One Nation, One Election'
In a bid to streamline India's electoral process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallied the youth to engage in debates surrounding the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. Addressing an NCC rally, he highlighted the importance of synchronized elections for consistent governance and minimized disruptions in national administration.

Modi articulated his vision for a political landscape that echoes with the voices of the young, urging NCC cadets and NSS volunteers to champion discussions that bear significant implications for India's future. He compared India's frequent electoral cycle unfavorably with structured cycles in other democracies like the United States.

Furthermore, Modi emphasized the expanding role of the National Cadet Corps, noting substantial growth in its members. He reiterated his call for a dynamic youth presence in politics, underscoring efforts such as the Mudra Yojana to empower young entrepreneurs financially. The prime minister sees India's youth as pivotal to national and global progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

