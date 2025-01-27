Left Menu

Modi and Trump Pledge Stronger India-US Relations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed enhancing the India-US partnership during a phone call. Modi lauded Trump's second term and expressed a commitment to a relationship fostering global peace and prosperity. The leaders aim for a mutually beneficial coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:19 IST
Modi and Trump Pledge Stronger India-US Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a telephone conversation on Monday, emphasizing the enhancement of India-US bilateral ties.

Modi expressed delight in speaking with Trump, congratulating him on securing a second term and reinforcing their dedication to a trusted partnership.

Highlighting their commitment, Modi shared on 'X' that both leaders are focused on strengthening a mutually beneficial relationship that promotes global peace, prosperity, and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025