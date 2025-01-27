Modi and Trump Pledge Stronger India-US Relations
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed enhancing the India-US partnership during a phone call. Modi lauded Trump's second term and expressed a commitment to a relationship fostering global peace and prosperity. The leaders aim for a mutually beneficial coalition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a telephone conversation on Monday, emphasizing the enhancement of India-US bilateral ties.
Modi expressed delight in speaking with Trump, congratulating him on securing a second term and reinforcing their dedication to a trusted partnership.
Highlighting their commitment, Modi shared on 'X' that both leaders are focused on strengthening a mutually beneficial relationship that promotes global peace, prosperity, and security.
