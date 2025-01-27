Mexico Grapples with Surge in Deported Migrants

In a recent development, Mexico has seen more than 4,000 migrants deported from the United States, including non-Mexican nationals, over the past week, as confirmed by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

This announcement follows a previous statement from Sheinbaum, clarifying that Mexico had not consented to the reintroduction of the controversial 'Return to Mexico' program initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The surge poses significant challenges to Mexican authorities as they work to manage the sudden increase in deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)