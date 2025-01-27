Mexico Grapples with Surge in Deported Migrants
Mexico has seen an influx of over 4,000 migrants deported from the U.S., including non-Mexican individuals, in the last week according to President Claudia Sheinbaum. She emphasized that Mexico had not consented to the reimplementation of the 'Return to Mexico' policy by the Trump administration.
This announcement follows a previous statement from Sheinbaum, clarifying that Mexico had not consented to the reintroduction of the controversial 'Return to Mexico' program initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The surge poses significant challenges to Mexican authorities as they work to manage the sudden increase in deportations.
