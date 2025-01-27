Left Menu

Mexico Grapples with Surge in Deported Migrants

Mexico has seen an influx of over 4,000 migrants deported from the U.S., including non-Mexican individuals, in the last week according to President Claudia Sheinbaum. She emphasized that Mexico had not consented to the reimplementation of the 'Return to Mexico' policy by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:23 IST
Mexico Grapples with Surge in Deported Migrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Mexico has seen more than 4,000 migrants deported from the United States, including non-Mexican nationals, over the past week, as confirmed by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

This announcement follows a previous statement from Sheinbaum, clarifying that Mexico had not consented to the reintroduction of the controversial 'Return to Mexico' program initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The surge poses significant challenges to Mexican authorities as they work to manage the sudden increase in deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025