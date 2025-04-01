Left Menu

Trump Administration's $9 Billion Scrutiny: Harvard Under the Microscope

The Trump administration is reviewing $9 billion in federal contracts and grants awarded to Harvard University, questioning its handling of antisemitism on campus. This effort follows the cancellation of $400 million in funding for Columbia University after anti-Israel protests. Harvard has yet to respond to the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 01:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced a significant review of $9 billion in federal contracts and grants given to Harvard University. This move is part of efforts to address what is perceived as insufficient action against antisemitism on US college campuses.

The scrutiny on Harvard follows a recent decision to cancel $400 million in federal funding for Columbia University, which became a focal point of anti-Israel protests after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel and the ensuing conflict in Gaza.

Amid criticism for allegedly compromising student safety and promoting divisive ideologies, Harvard remains silent on the matter, with Education Secretary Linda McMahon highlighting the university's threatened prestigious reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

