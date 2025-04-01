Trump Administration's $9 Billion Scrutiny: Harvard Under the Microscope

The Trump administration announced a significant review of $9 billion in federal contracts and grants given to Harvard University. This move is part of efforts to address what is perceived as insufficient action against antisemitism on US college campuses.

The scrutiny on Harvard follows a recent decision to cancel $400 million in federal funding for Columbia University, which became a focal point of anti-Israel protests after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel and the ensuing conflict in Gaza.

Amid criticism for allegedly compromising student safety and promoting divisive ideologies, Harvard remains silent on the matter, with Education Secretary Linda McMahon highlighting the university's threatened prestigious reputation.

