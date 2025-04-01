Trump Administration Scrutinizes Harvard's Federal Funds Amid Antisemitism Concerns
The Trump administration reviews $9 billion in federal contracts with Harvard University amid a crackdown on perceived antisemitism on campuses. Critics call it an overreaction threatening academic freedom, while supporters argue it's necessary. The move follows funding cuts to Columbia University over similar issues.
The Trump administration announced a review of $9 billion in federal contracts and grants awarded to Harvard University as part of a broader initiative targeting perceived antisemitism on college campuses.
The Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and the U.S. General Services Administration revealed $255.6 million in contracts and $8.7 billion in multi-year grants are under scrutiny. This investigation follows the recent cancellation of $400 million in federal funding for Columbia University, amid tensions over protests related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Amid criticisms and protests, some student protesters have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while universities face pressure to change policies. The move is seen as a challenge to academic freedom by some, though others view it as a necessary response against extremism on campuses.
