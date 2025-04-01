Trump Administration Scrutinizes Harvard's Federal Funds Amid Antisemitism Concerns

The Trump administration announced a review of $9 billion in federal contracts and grants awarded to Harvard University as part of a broader initiative targeting perceived antisemitism on college campuses.

The Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and the U.S. General Services Administration revealed $255.6 million in contracts and $8.7 billion in multi-year grants are under scrutiny. This investigation follows the recent cancellation of $400 million in federal funding for Columbia University, amid tensions over protests related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Amid criticisms and protests, some student protesters have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while universities face pressure to change policies. The move is seen as a challenge to academic freedom by some, though others view it as a necessary response against extremism on campuses.

