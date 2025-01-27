Defection Drama: Rajul Patel's Switch to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

In a significant political shift, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajul Patel has defected to the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This move is perceived as a strategic setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp just before the crucial Mumbai civic elections.

Patel, who served as a deputy leader and three-time corporator, expressed discontent over being sidelined in her previous faction, despite her long-standing dedication. She lauded Shinde for his commitment to public welfare, which she cited as her motivation to switch allegiances.

Previously aiming to contest the assembly elections from Versova, Patel was overlooked in favor of Haroon Khan. Patel's defection highlights ongoing political realignments within Maharashtra's political landscape.

