Constitutional Conflict: Reddy vs BJP

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has leveled serious accusations against the ruling BJP, claiming it harbors a 'hidden agenda' to alter the Indian Constitution. On Monday, he vowed to counter these efforts with full force.

During a rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Reddy criticized the BJP, alleging its intentions to overturn the Constitution and the reservation system, key components of India's democratic framework. He remarked that the BJP seeks a 2024 Lok Sabha victory of 400 seats to achieve these changes.

The BJP, responding through Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma, dismissed Reddy's comments as 'hateful' and demanded an apology. These developments underline the growing tensions as India's political climate heats up ahead of major elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)