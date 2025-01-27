Haryana CM Slams Kejriwal Over Water Scarcity Claims
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for claims about water scarcity, attributing issues to mismanagement. Saini invited Kejriwal to verify water quality at Sonipat. Haryana ministers dismissed Kejriwal's remarks as election tactics amid allegations against the BJP-led Haryana government on Yamuna water quality.
In a sharp rebuke, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday criticized Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, for his alleged misinformation about water scarcity in the region. Saini argued that the real issue lay in the distribution system, claiming Kejriwal's failure to manage this over a decade had left citizens with polluted water.
Saini accused Kejriwal of making baseless allegations without accountability, challenging him to verify the water quality at Sonipat, where Yamuna water is routed into Delhi. Saini's comments came in response to Kejriwal's accusations aimed at the BJP-led Haryana government, alleging it had contaminated the Yamuna water supply.
Amid escalating tensions, Haryana's Minister Shruti Chaudhary and Shyam Singh Rana dismissed Kejriwal's assertions as election theatrics. These developments come ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, where Kejriwal had previously accused Haryana of jeopardizing Delhi's water safety, a claim the Haryana officials have refuted.
