Haryana CM Slams Kejriwal Over Water Scarcity Claims

In a sharp rebuke, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday criticized Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, for his alleged misinformation about water scarcity in the region. Saini argued that the real issue lay in the distribution system, claiming Kejriwal's failure to manage this over a decade had left citizens with polluted water.

Saini accused Kejriwal of making baseless allegations without accountability, challenging him to verify the water quality at Sonipat, where Yamuna water is routed into Delhi. Saini's comments came in response to Kejriwal's accusations aimed at the BJP-led Haryana government, alleging it had contaminated the Yamuna water supply.

Amid escalating tensions, Haryana's Minister Shruti Chaudhary and Shyam Singh Rana dismissed Kejriwal's assertions as election theatrics. These developments come ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, where Kejriwal had previously accused Haryana of jeopardizing Delhi's water safety, a claim the Haryana officials have refuted.

(With inputs from agencies.)