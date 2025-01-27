Left Menu

EU's Invitation to US: Strengthening Foreign Relations

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has extended an invitation to U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio for a future meeting with EU foreign ministers. Although Rubio's response was not detailed, Kallas expressed her eagerness to participate in talks as soon as feasible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a bid to strengthen transatlantic ties, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced on Monday her invitation to U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio. Kallas extended the invitation to Rubio to attend an upcoming meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The invitation marks an effort to enhance cooperation between the EU and the United States, two crucial actors on the global stage. Kallas, however, did not disclose Rubio's response to this diplomatic proposal.

Despite the undisclosed reaction from Rubio, Kallas showed intent to expedite diplomacy, expressing her willingness to visit U.S. officials at the earliest opportunity. This suggests a proactive approach in fostering stronger EU-US relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

