Modi-Trump Call Strengthens India-US Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first phone conversation since Trump's second term began. They focused on strengthening the India-US partnership for global peace and security. Modi emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership, with discussions touching upon immigration and tariff concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in their first phone conversation following Trump's re-election. The dialogue primarily centered on enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations, with a strong commitment to global peace and security.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his delight on 'X', highlighting the mutual benefits and trust in the India-US relationship. He congratulated President Trump on his historic second term, pledging cooperation towards prosperity and safety for their citizens.

Though specifics were not disclosed, immigration and tariffs were likely on the agenda, considering past concerns. Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Ministry voiced aspirations for a bolder relationship, preparing to address significant issues with the US administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

