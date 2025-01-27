Madhya Pradesh Congress Apologizes for Lok Sabha Defeat
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari apologizes to Rahul Gandhi for losing all parliamentary seats in the 2024 elections. At a rally, Patwari expressed determination to restore the party's prestige in the state. He also criticized BJP for breaking promises made during the 2023 assembly polls.
In a candid admission of electoral setbacks, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari publicly apologized to senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday for the party's failure to secure any of the state's 29 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
During the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow, attended by Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Patwari stated that Narendra Modi's continuation as prime minister could have been thwarted had Congress secured at least ten seats in the state.
Patwari took personal responsibility for the loss and vowed collective efforts to rejuvenate the Congress. He also accused the ruling BJP of not keeping key promises from the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
