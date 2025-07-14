Lok Sabha Ushers in a New Era of Attendance

The Lok Sabha is poised to revolutionize its member attendance protocol with the introduction of an electronic system for the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. Moving away from traditional lobby sign-ins, members will now be required to register their presence directly at their designated seats.

According to official sources, this digital approach is expected to streamline the process, cutting down on congestion within the lobbies, which previously saw MPs marking attendance and sometimes departing without engaging in the legislative process.

Speaker Om Birla champions the shift towards this digital method, while the old attendance registers will remain in use temporarily to aid MPs in transitioning smoothly. This move aligns with past efforts to digitize parliamentary operations, echoing last year's introduction of electronic tablets for attendance marking.

(With inputs from agencies.)