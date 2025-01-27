Modi and Trump Forge Trusted India-US Partnership
In their first official conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump pledged to bolster India-US ties focusing on trade, energy, and defense. They emphasized a 'trusted partnership' for global peace and agreed to meet soon. Discussions also covered West Asia, Ukraine, immigration, and tariffs.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic exchange, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a phone conversation that underscored their commitment to strengthening Indo-US relations. The leaders highlighted areas such as trade, energy, and defense as focal points in their strategic partnership.
The dialogue, initiated by India, saw discussions extending beyond bilateral trade, touching upon global issues. Together, Modi and Trump expressed their commitment to fostering global peace, prosperity, and security, unanimously resolving to strengthen ties between their nations.
While congratulating Trump on his second term via social media, Modi reiterated their mutual aspirations for enhancing cooperation. The leaders also discussed potential challenges, including immigration and tariffs, with India's External Affairs Ministry advocating a constructive approach for a robust partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Trump
- India-US
- partnership
- trade
- energy
- defense
- immigration
- tariffs
- global
ALSO READ
China's exports grew 10.7% in December, beating estimates ahead of uncertainty over trade tariffs, reports AP.
China's Trade Resurgence Amid Global Challenges
China's Export Surge Defies Trade Tariff Fears
Global Markets React: The Impact of U.S. Policies and Trade Balances
Global Recovery at a Crossroads: Addressing Inequality, Trade, and Climate Risks