Modi and Trump Forge Trusted India-US Partnership

In a significant diplomatic exchange, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a phone conversation that underscored their commitment to strengthening Indo-US relations. The leaders highlighted areas such as trade, energy, and defense as focal points in their strategic partnership.

The dialogue, initiated by India, saw discussions extending beyond bilateral trade, touching upon global issues. Together, Modi and Trump expressed their commitment to fostering global peace, prosperity, and security, unanimously resolving to strengthen ties between their nations.

While congratulating Trump on his second term via social media, Modi reiterated their mutual aspirations for enhancing cooperation. The leaders also discussed potential challenges, including immigration and tariffs, with India's External Affairs Ministry advocating a constructive approach for a robust partnership.

