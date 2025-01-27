Left Menu

Modi and Trump Forge Trusted India-US Partnership

In their first official conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump pledged to bolster India-US ties focusing on trade, energy, and defense. They emphasized a 'trusted partnership' for global peace and agreed to meet soon. Discussions also covered West Asia, Ukraine, immigration, and tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:19 IST
Modi and Trump Forge Trusted India-US Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic exchange, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump engaged in a phone conversation that underscored their commitment to strengthening Indo-US relations. The leaders highlighted areas such as trade, energy, and defense as focal points in their strategic partnership.

The dialogue, initiated by India, saw discussions extending beyond bilateral trade, touching upon global issues. Together, Modi and Trump expressed their commitment to fostering global peace, prosperity, and security, unanimously resolving to strengthen ties between their nations.

While congratulating Trump on his second term via social media, Modi reiterated their mutual aspirations for enhancing cooperation. The leaders also discussed potential challenges, including immigration and tariffs, with India's External Affairs Ministry advocating a constructive approach for a robust partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025