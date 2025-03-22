Left Menu

Ukraine's Resilient Air Defenses: A Nighttime Victory

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 100 out of 179 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack. An additional 63 drones failed due to electronic jamming. Damage occurred in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions, highlighting the ongoing conflict and resilience of Ukraine's defensive measures.

Updated: 22-03-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:25 IST
In the latest escalation between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian air defenses effectively intercepted 100 out of 179 drones launched by Russia during a night-time offensive, according to Kyiv's air force statement on Saturday.

An additional 63 drones were rendered ineffective, reportedly due to electronic jamming, highlighting the technological warfare employed in the ongoing conflict. Damage was reported in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions.

The incident underscores the resilience and capability of Ukraine's military defenses amidst a challenging geopolitical landscape.

