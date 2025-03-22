Ukraine's Resilient Air Defenses: A Nighttime Victory

In the latest escalation between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian air defenses effectively intercepted 100 out of 179 drones launched by Russia during a night-time offensive, according to Kyiv's air force statement on Saturday.

An additional 63 drones were rendered ineffective, reportedly due to electronic jamming, highlighting the technological warfare employed in the ongoing conflict. Damage was reported in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions.

The incident underscores the resilience and capability of Ukraine's military defenses amidst a challenging geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)