Constitutional Clash: Revanth Reddy Accuses BJP of Subverting Democracy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of a secret plan to alter India's Constitution and scrap the reservation system. Speaking at a Madhya Pradesh rally, Reddy criticized PM Modi's attempts to dismantle constitutional protections, while BJP leaders demanded an apology for his remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:24 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has launched a strong accusation against the ruling BJP, alleging a clandestine agenda to alter the Constitution of India. Reddy, speaking from Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, birthplace of constitutional architect Dr. BR Ambedkar, rallied against what he termed the BJP's attempts to undermine democratic foundations.

Reddy asserted at the 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhaan' rally that the BJP is targeting the Constitution and reservation system with an eye on winning 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged actions with historical invader Mahmud Ghaznavi, hinting at a parallel in efforts to change the socio-political landscape.

The remarks sparked a swift backlash from the BJP, with leaders such as Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemning Reddy's comments as shameful. Scindia insisted these remarks were an affront not just to the Prime Minister, but to the citizens benefiting from his policies. Calls for an apology from Reddy and the Congress party were immediate and fervent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

