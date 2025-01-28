Delhi's Digital Democracy: Vote from Home Initiative Makes Waves
Former Vice President Hamid Ansari used the ETPBS to vote from home in the Delhi assembly elections. The system, introduced by the ECI, allows remote voting and has been embraced by senior citizens and people with disabilities. As elections near, political tensions escalate with 699 candidates competing for 70 seats.
In a pioneering move, former Vice President Hamid Ansari utilized the mobile postal ballot facility to cast his vote in the Delhi assembly elections, signaling a shift in electoral participation methods.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) to enable eligible electors to vote remotely, building upon the traditional postal ballot system.
Launched in Delhi as the 'Vote from Home' program, the initiative targets senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, with over 7,000 registrants. The political atmosphere in Delhi is tense as 699 candidates vie for 70 assembly seats in the upcoming elections on February 5.
