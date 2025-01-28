Delhi's Digital Democracy: Vote from Home Initiative Makes Waves

In a pioneering move, former Vice President Hamid Ansari utilized the mobile postal ballot facility to cast his vote in the Delhi assembly elections, signaling a shift in electoral participation methods.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) to enable eligible electors to vote remotely, building upon the traditional postal ballot system.

Launched in Delhi as the 'Vote from Home' program, the initiative targets senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, with over 7,000 registrants. The political atmosphere in Delhi is tense as 699 candidates vie for 70 assembly seats in the upcoming elections on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)