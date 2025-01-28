Political Fallout: Battle Over Yamuna Water Pollution

In a heated exchange, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has refuted claims by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, that the BJP is polluting the Yamuna River, which supplies water to Delhi.

Saini criticized Kejriwal for what he described as a pattern of making unfounded accusations against political rivals. These accusations, according to Saini, aim to gain political leverage ahead of upcoming elections.

The BJP defended its record on water management, alleging that the real issue lies with the AAP-led Delhi government's failure to properly distribute and maintain a clean water supply for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)