Mexico Reconsiders Migrant Deportation Policy amid U.S. Talks

Mexico has shifted its stance on migrant deportations, with President Claudia Sheinbaum confirming the acceptance of over 4,000 individuals from the United States. This marks a departure from prior resistance to receiving non-Mexican migrants, a change influenced by recent U.S. policy directions.

In ongoing immigration negotiations, the U.S. is in talks with Central American nations, including Guatemala, to explore agreements for the acceptance of deportees. The constitution of Guatemala and similar measures in neighboring countries could facilitate such arrangements, according to Sheinbaum.

Tensions have been rising over deportation flights, with Brazil criticizing the treatment of deportees and a recent spat between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and former U.S. President Trump. Mexico is continuing discussions with the U.S. to address these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)