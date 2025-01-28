Left Menu

Netanyahu Set to Meet Trump at the White House

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, according to sources from both Israeli and U.S. sides, reported by Axios.

