Netanyahu Set to Meet Trump at the White House
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, according to sources from both Israeli and U.S. sides, reported by Axios.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be traveling to Washington next week, where he is slated to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.
This meeting reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations, highlighting key political discussions on mutual interests.
The information was disclosed by three separate sources from both Israeli and U.S. backgrounds, shared exclusively with Axios on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
