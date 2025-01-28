Tensions Rise as Kiribati Cancels Key Meeting with New Zealand

The New Zealand government is reassessing its development aid program with Kiribati after the Pacific nation's president canceled a scheduled meeting with New Zealand's foreign minister earlier this month. The planned trip by New Zealand's foreign minister, Winston Peters, to meet President Taneti Maamau would have marked the first visit by a New Zealand minister to Kiribati in over five years.

Kiribati's burgeoning relationship with Beijing, including hosting Chinese police, coincides with a lack of senior-level meetings with New Zealand since Peters returned to office in 2023. A spokesman for Peters expressed disappointment over the canceled meeting, which was supposed to solidify New Zealand's commitment as a long-term development partner.

The absence of direct engagement complicates negotiations on development priorities and resource allocation, prompting New Zealand to review its aid strategy. Additional bilateral relations, including visa arrangements for Kiribati nationals, may also be affected. President Maamau's office has yet to comment on the situation.

