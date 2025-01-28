Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Kiribati Cancels Key Meeting with New Zealand

The New Zealand government is reconsidering its aid program with Kiribati after the president canceled a planned meeting with the New Zealand foreign minister. This development may strain relations and impact both bilateral ties and visa allocations for Kiribati citizens seeking seasonal work in New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 02:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The New Zealand government is reassessing its development aid program with Kiribati after the Pacific nation's president canceled a scheduled meeting with New Zealand's foreign minister earlier this month. The planned trip by New Zealand's foreign minister, Winston Peters, to meet President Taneti Maamau would have marked the first visit by a New Zealand minister to Kiribati in over five years.

Kiribati's burgeoning relationship with Beijing, including hosting Chinese police, coincides with a lack of senior-level meetings with New Zealand since Peters returned to office in 2023. A spokesman for Peters expressed disappointment over the canceled meeting, which was supposed to solidify New Zealand's commitment as a long-term development partner.

The absence of direct engagement complicates negotiations on development priorities and resource allocation, prompting New Zealand to review its aid strategy. Additional bilateral relations, including visa arrangements for Kiribati nationals, may also be affected. President Maamau's office has yet to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

