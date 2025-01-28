Trump's Cabinet Picks: New Faces and Controversial Choices

As President Donald Trump fills his cabinet with new appointments, the selections have stirred both support and controversy. The U.S. Senate is poised to confirm several key positions, including Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, despite contentious confirmation hearings.

In addition, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has been chosen for Attorney General, a role pivotal in implementing Trump's agenda. Bondi's confirmation hearing highlighted her fierce loyalty to Trump, specifically her defense of unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud.

With a mix of returning figures and fresh faces, such as Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Kristi Noem for Homeland Security, Trump's cabinet is set to navigate America's complex political landscape, emphasizing policies aligned with the president's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)