Global Aid at Risk: U.N. Urges U.S. to Reconsider Funding Pause

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the United States to consider further exemptions to its recent 90-day foreign aid pause, warning that billions in critical development and humanitarian aid are at stake. This pause, announced by President Donald Trump, seeks to align foreign contributions with new policy objectives.

The United States, the largest global aid donor, distributed $72 billion in 2023 alone. The pause has created uncertainty among U.S. lawmakers, aid groups, and the U.N., as they assess its implications. Guterres emphasizes the importance of U.S. generosity in supporting vulnerable communities worldwide.

Despite initial confusion, the U.S. State Department clarified the scope of Trump's order, which is more stringent than his previous term. Aid organizations have expressed concern about the potential impact on vital programs, urging the necessity of continuity in providing essential assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)