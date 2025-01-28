Left Menu

Global Aid at Risk: U.N. Urges U.S. to Reconsider Funding Pause

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges the U.S. to exempt critical aid activities from a 90-day foreign assistance pause. The pause, initiated by President Trump for policy reviews, risks cutting billions in aid. Guterres highlights the need for collaboration to protect vulnerable communities dependent on aid.

Updated: 28-01-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 03:47 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the United States to consider further exemptions to its recent 90-day foreign aid pause, warning that billions in critical development and humanitarian aid are at stake. This pause, announced by President Donald Trump, seeks to align foreign contributions with new policy objectives.

The United States, the largest global aid donor, distributed $72 billion in 2023 alone. The pause has created uncertainty among U.S. lawmakers, aid groups, and the U.N., as they assess its implications. Guterres emphasizes the importance of U.S. generosity in supporting vulnerable communities worldwide.

Despite initial confusion, the U.S. State Department clarified the scope of Trump's order, which is more stringent than his previous term. Aid organizations have expressed concern about the potential impact on vital programs, urging the necessity of continuity in providing essential assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

