European Leaders Urge Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid into Gaza
Germany, France, and Britain's foreign ministers urged Israel to adhere to international law by allowing unhindered humanitarian aid into Gaza. They emphasized aid should not be a political tool and called for a return to a ceasefire while demanding the release of hostages by Hamas.
The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Britain have issued a united call for Israel to abide by international law by facilitating unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza.
In their statement released Wednesday, they stressed that humanitarian aid must not be used politically, and urged respect for Palestinian territories.
The ministers further called on all parties to reinstate the ceasefire, demanding Hamas release remaining hostages promptly.
