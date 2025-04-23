Left Menu

European Leaders Urge Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid into Gaza

Germany, France, and Britain's foreign ministers urged Israel to adhere to international law by allowing unhindered humanitarian aid into Gaza. They emphasized aid should not be a political tool and called for a return to a ceasefire while demanding the release of hostages by Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:39 IST
European Leaders Urge Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid into Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Britain have issued a united call for Israel to abide by international law by facilitating unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

In their statement released Wednesday, they stressed that humanitarian aid must not be used politically, and urged respect for Palestinian territories.

The ministers further called on all parties to reinstate the ceasefire, demanding Hamas release remaining hostages promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025