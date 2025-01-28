Trump Pushes for Massive Border Funding
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his plans to collaborate with Congress on a bill proposing significant funding for border security. Addressing House Republicans, he advocated for increased investment in border security personnel and retention bonuses for ICE and border patrol agents.
President Donald Trump announced he is eager to join forces with Congress to draft a bill that emphasizes a substantial increase in funding aimed at securing the nation's borders.
During a speech to House Republicans at his Miami Doral resort retreat, Trump stressed that this funding should enhance border security efforts.
The proposal includes financial support for hiring additional border security personnel and offering retention bonuses to Immigration and Customs Enforcement staff and border patrol agents.
